Scam Alert! IOCL Giving Mobile Phones, TVs, Free Gifts as Part of Lucky Draw Offer on Its 40th Anniversary? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Message

New Delhi, June 24: A viral post is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced a lucky draw offer on its 40th-anniversary and is urging people to participate in the contest and win exciting prizes. This viral message, attributed to the IOCL, is being widely circulated on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp. The message states that the people who take part in the lucky draw will win prizes such as mobile phones, TVs among other free gifts, marking the 40th-anniversary celebration of the IOCL. COVID-19 Fact Check Series: From Holding Breath For 10 Seconds As 'Self-Check Test' to ‘COVID-19 Three Stages’ Treatment Falsely Linked to Tata Health, 5 Fake Social Media Messages That Have Returned From 2020.

The fake post further goes on to claim that people have to fill a questionnaire and win exciting prizes. The misleading and baseless message urges people to hurry up and participate in the lucky draw as the free gifts are limited. After the post went viral, a fact check was conducted by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), which stated that the message is completely fake and baseless. The PIB fact check revealed that the IOCL is not organising any such lucky draw offer and clarified that the viral message attributed to the IOCL is fake.

Here's the tweet by PIB:

A message attributed to @IndianOilcl is doing the rounds on social media claiming that as their 40th-anniversary celebration, prizes such as mobile phones, TVs are on lucky draw.#PIBFactCheck: ➡️This claim is #FAKE. ➡️Do NOT believe such fraudulent websites & forwards. pic.twitter.com/5HMA6O8mE9 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 24, 2021

Fake news on social media is a matter of concern for the public and also the government. The government and its various agencies have time and again have cautioned people against such fake news. People are advised to rely only on official websites for any such announcements and avoid falling for such false information. Only information from proper and verified channels should be considered and taken into account.

Fact check

Claim : A message attributed to IOCL is doing the rounds on social media claiming that the OMC is giving prizes such as mobile phones, TVs are on lucky draw on its 40th-anniversary celebration, Conclusion : The claim is fake. IOCL is not organising any such lucky draw. Full of Trash Clean

