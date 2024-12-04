The Tulare Lake, dubbed the ‘California ghost lake,’ resurfaces after completely drying up in the 17th century. It has re-emerged after 130 years, swallowing around 94,000 acres of private farmland. It is believed that flooding and heavy rains in recent months may have brought back the lake. The grand return of the lake in California’s San Joaquin Valley has not only transformed the landscape but revived its historical significance as well. The Tulare Lake started drying up in the 1850s. No, it did not disappear due to the climate or by fluke. The drying up of the lake was caused by deliberate steps and actions that were taken to reshape the farmland. However, it was done at the expense of the indigenous communities living near it and the already existing ecosystem. The lake was once more than 100 miles long and 30 miles wide. Travel Tip of the Week: Know About India's Mysterious Hide and Seek Beach in Odisha.

Why Did California’s Ghost Lake Disappear?

Lake Corcoran, an enormous lake situated in California's Central Valley, formed due to melting glaciers and rainfall. The natural marvel dominated the landscape but receded over time, leaving behind fertile land. Lake Tulare, once the sixth largest lake in the US, situated west of the Mississippi and the largest freshwater lake, then became a key resource for agriculture. The valley was one of the most productive and important farming regions in the nation. However, as the region received very little rainfall, farmers who were supported by the government started using water from the lake for irrigation purposes.

Soon they built dams and redirected the rivers that fed the lake. This led to a major decline in the lake's water levels. Despite several warnings about its environmental consequences, the lake was almost drained dry in order to sustain agriculture. Soon a once-thriving lake made way for a farmland, transforming the region and its economy, but not without leaving behind a tale of caution.

California’s Ghost Lake Resurfaces

California Ghost Lake Re-emerges After 130 Years

California’s Ghost Lake Disapperance

The lake disappeared altogether in 1890, but massive winter storms across the Golden State and snowmelt from the Sierra Nevada brought the lake back to life in 2023. Even though the lake is back at the expense of the farmland, it has already revitalised the once-lost thriving ecosystem. Waterfowl and ducks have thronged to the lake, while frogs have started to build homes for themselves on the lake’s edge. However, the flooding and draining pattern seems cyclical, which means that the lake could disappear again.

