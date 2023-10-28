Madrid, October 28: For people who find it difficult to spell overly lengthy names, consider the instance of the Royal Baby of Spain, whose name is 157 letters long. This name is so lengthy that the Spanish Duke has been asked to considerably reduce it if he wants his daughter to be officially registered by Spanish officials. The Spanish noble, who has ancestors related to King James II of England, now must abbreviate the 25-word name he had planned for his newborn daughter.

The Telegraph reports that Duke Fernando Fitz-James Stuart intends to call his daughter 'Sofia Fernanda Dolores Cayetana Teresa Angela de la Cruz Micaela del Santisimo Sacramento del Perpetuo Socorro de la Santisima Trinidad y de Todos Los Santos.' Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Royal Baby Name Odds: Alexander And Arthur Among Favourites in Betting Ring.

The girl will be unable to register in the civil registry since her name string violates all rules. Officials stated that no more than one complex [hyphenated] name, nor more than two plain ones, may be listed in the registration.

According to local media, the baby's 25-word name is a homage to the late Duchess of Alba, numerous family members, and religious devotions. If reports are to be believed, the first name, Sofia, was selected in memory of her mother and grandmother, Sofia Barroso, and the second, Fernanda, as a homage to her father, Duke of Huescar, as well as her great-uncle, Fernando Martinez of Irujo, Marquis of San Vicente del Barco. Royal Baby Number Three is Born: Kate Middleton Gives Birth to Baby Boy on Saint George's Day 2018.

Meanwhile, the new-born baby's baptism was held earlier this month in Seville's historic centre, although her legal name may change from the one used during the baptism.

