A new teaser trailer of Honda Activa Electric just dropped by the Honda 2 Wheeler India. In the previous trailer, the two-wheeler manufacturer introduced only the headlight of its upcoming electric Activa model and hinted at the launch happening soon. As per the new teaser trailer, the Honda 2 Wheeler India revealed new details about its touchscreen console. It showed that the Honda Activa Electric's screen would have several functions such as battery, time, Bluetooth connectivity, km range, modes including Standard, Sport and others and current trip-related information. Honda Activa Electric Teased, Launch Expected Soon in India (Watch Teaser Video).

Honda Activa Electric New Teaser Video Dropped

