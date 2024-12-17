Sky Gold share price (NSE: SkyGold) achieved an all-time high of INR 488.95 on December 17, 2024. The stock opened with a strong 4.99% gain, outperforming its sector by 5.17%. Over the past three days, Sky Gold share price (NSE: SkyGold) has delivered impressive returns of 13.34%, while today’s intraday volatility soared to 315.35%, reflecting high trading activity. Sky Gold’s stellar performance over the past year includes a 337.83% surge, significantly surpassing the Sensex’s 13.96% growth. This upward trajectory highlights growing investor interest and the company’s rising prominence in the midcap jewellery market. Stocks To Buy Today, December 17: Kalyan Jewellers, Prestige Estates, Oberoi Realty Among Recommended Shares To Buy on Tuesday.

Sky Gold Share Price

Sky Gold Share Price (Photo Credit: NSE)

