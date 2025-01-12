The Dyavol X-3 collection is live now. The brand has taken the fashion world by storm with its latest stock, and it’s all about luxury and style. Shah Rukh Khan's eye-catching black jacket is priced at a whopping INR 1,75,555, making it a statement piece for any fashion enthusiast. Meanwhile, Aryan Khan’s white 'X-Girlfriend' hoodie has also turned heads, with a price tag of INR 41,000, an action cap is INR 6,555 and a T-shirt price of INR 21,000. With prices like these, Dyavol X-3 Live is proving to be the go-to brand for those seeking stylish exclusivity. Shah Rukh Khan Teases Aryan Khan’s D’yavolx Collection With Intense Look and International Heist Involving Missing Monalisa From Louvre Museum, Paris (Watch Video).

