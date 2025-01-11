Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan have recently stirred up excitement with their latest pictures ahead of the launch of Aryan Khan’s D’yavolx collection on January 12. Fans have been going wild, commenting on the father-son duo’s striking looks. SRK, as always, exudes charm in his casual yet stylish black jacket, while Aryan’s sleek and edgy vibe in a white hoodie adds to the hype around the brand’s debut. Many are speculating about the collaboration between father and son, expecting this launch to be a game-changer in the fashion world. Expect both Khan's fashion statements to be on everyone’s lips after the big reveal! Shah Rukh Khan Teases Aryan Khan’s D’yavolx Collection With Intense Look and International Heist Involving Missing Monalisa From Louvre Museum, Paris (Watch Video).

HOT

View this post on Instagram

Cool Father-Son Duo

View this post on Instagram

D'yavol X Teaser

View this post on Instagram

