Animal star Ranbir Kapoor made his highly anticipated debut on Instagram in September 2024, not as an actor but as an entrepreneur, unveiling his fashion brand ARKS to the world. Since then, he has been sharing exclusive glimpses of his new venture, including introductions to his team and studio. Today was no different, as ARKS posted a mini video on Insta featuring Ranbir engaging with his team about the brand’s vision. The sneak peek also showcased the brand's signature ARKS packaging. However, what truly caught our attention was the adorable blue bottle of Ranbir with Raha's name customised on it. How cute! ARKS marks the actor's innovative approach to merging lifestyle with style. Ranbir Kapoor Shares Pictures With His Clothing Brand ARKS Team, Offers Sneak Peek Into Creative Process Behind Crafting Their Products (View Pics).

Here's A Closer Look at Ranbir Kapoor's Customised 'Raha' Bottle & ARKS Product Packaging

Arks Instagram

