Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad’s advocate, Sandeep Shekhane, has questioned the police investigation and told ANI "He is not a resident of Bangladesh. He has been living here for a long time...The SC has been violated...Court has sent him on a 5-day police custody..." Shekhane further alleged that the investigation had been mishandled, highlighting a potential violation of Section 43A. The accused, who was initially identified as Bijoy Das, was arrested in Thane three days after the attack on Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence. Shekhane said, "The court has granted police custody for 5 days and directed them to submit a report within this period. The police have no evidence to prove he is a Bangladeshi. Their claim that he came here 6 months ago is incorrect; he has been living in Mumbai for over 7 years, and his family is based here." The Mumbai Police arrested Shehzad, who is accused of breaking into Saif Ali Khan’s home and attacking the actor during an attempted burglary. Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad Sent to 5-Day Police Custody by Bandra Court.

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Advocate Denies Accused’s Bangladeshi Roots

