Salman Khan's jungle adventure movie, Sher Khan, was announced in 2012 and was expected to be an action-packed spectacle. However, the project got delayed due to VFX issues. According to News 18, Sohail is now ready to direct the film and will begin production in 2025. Salman Khan is Quite a Mama's Boy as Tiger 3 Star Escorts Salma Khan to Her Car Post Sohail Khan's Birthday Party (Watch Video).

Sher Khan To Go On Floor In 2025:

Another bigggiiieeee 💥☄️💥☄️💥☄️ #SherKhan 👑❤️‍🔥 @BeingSalmanKhan 🌟💪🏼🤩👊🏼💫to go on floors in early 2025... this Jungle Action Adventure will have top Hollywood VFX team working on it, Directed by #SohailKhan pic.twitter.com/z6MU2BxJTE — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) February 20, 2024

