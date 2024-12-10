Sujoy Ghosh couldn't hide his enthusiasm after watching Allu Arjun's latest release, Pushpa 2: The Rule, in theatres. Helmed by Sukumar and also featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles, the Telugu movie is breaking records for an Indian film after its December 5 release. Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, who recently saw the movie, took to his X (previously Twitter) handle and showered praise on the Telugu superstar. He wrote, "i saw pushpa2 by @SukumarWritings...whatta beautifully crafted magic show - and sooo detailed in every department - mind was blown. had so much fun watching. and the greatest magician of all @alluarju - had me hypnotised." Responding to this, Allu Arjun wrote, "Sujoy ji ! Thank you very much . Glad you liked the movie and my work . Humbled by your love . Thank you" The King director replied back to the Telugu superstar's comment and wrote, "sir you had me by the balls. it was like eating icecream with my eyes. my gratitude to the whole team." ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Movie Review: Allu Arjun Gets God-Elevated in Sukumar’s Meandering Hero-Worship Exercise (LatestLY Exclusive).

