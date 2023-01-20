New motion poster of Zwigato is out! Helmed by Nandita Das, the poster sees the actor as a food delivery guy riding a bike. Apart from him, the movie also stars Shahana Goswami, Gul Panag, Sayani Gupta among others in key roles. The flick releases in theatres on March 17. Zwigato: Kapil Sharma's Film to Have World Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival.

Kapil Sharma Stars in Zwigato:

