During Coldplay's concert in Ahmedabad at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday (Janaury 26), lead vocalist Chris Martin displayed an admirable act of compassion. As the crowd surged forward, he noticed a fan in distress and immediately halted the high-energy performance to intervene. Ensuring the safety of the fan, Martin paused the show momentarily to prevent any harm. The concert was filled with excitement and paused briefly, but the audience appreciated the singer's quick thinking and kindness. Once the situation was under control and the fan was safe, Martin resumed his performance. Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert 2025: Chris Martin Gives Shah Rukh Khan a Second Shoutout at Narendra Modi Stadium Gig (Watch Video).

Chris Martin Halts Performance to Protect Fan

A sensational performance that ignited the stadium with energy & love🔥🥁🎉. It was an experience of a lifetime😍❤️ What a band, what a night🎇💣💕 Bumrah Jersey was a fitting tribute🥵 Kudos, #Coldplay!🫡#ColdplayAhmedabad #ColdplayOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/05it4IbmGu — Anowini (@heartout814) January 26, 2025

