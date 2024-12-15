The news of tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain's death has caused widespread confusion. His death rumours began circulating on social media, spreading rapidly with tributes pouring in for the legendary musician. As of December 15, it remains unclear whether the 73-year-old legend, who was admitted to a hospital in the US, is still alive or has passed away. No official statement has been released yet. Even the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has deleted a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) regarding the musician's death. Zakir Hussain Dies? Akhilesh Yadav, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Other Leaders Pay Tributes Amid Reports That Tabla Maestro Passes Away at 73.

Zakir Hussain’s Health in Question as Tributes Pour In Amid Confusion Over His Health Status

News agency @ANI shared screenshots of several politicians including @MIB_India about Zakir Hussain. Almost every News Channel ran the same news. They now say Official confirmation from family, hospital or the consulate in San Fransisco is still awaited. BTW @MIB_India just… pic.twitter.com/kXdDXb3CKh — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) December 15, 2024

