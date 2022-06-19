BTS members had previously mentioned wanting to get friendship tattoos. The number 7, which is the name of one of their albums and also the number of members in the band. Taehyung recently revealed his number 7 tattoo but fans are not sure whether it's from a marker or a real tattoo. But they are sure of its placement, which is between two moles on his arm that he often pinches together the skin of, to make it look like an elephant. Isn't that adorable?! BTS’ Kim Taehyung Takes a Nap With Army During His Live Broadcast.

View tweet here:

BTS’s V Teases The Location Of His Friendship Tattoo https://t.co/p2LtUK8pJU — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) June 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)