Kim Jong Min is tying the knot! The beloved cast member of 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4 and Koyota hip-hop group lead singer shared the happy news on the January 12 episode, announcing, "I have something I'd like to announce today. I, Kim Jong Min, am getting married!" His wedding will take place on April 20 at 6 PM KST in a private venue in Seoul, and we’re already swooning over the details. The ceremony will have a stellar host lineup, with Yoo Jae Suk leading the first half, while Moon Se Yoon and Cho Sae Ho take the reins for the second half. Min is getting married to a non-celebrity businesswoman and CEO. Congratulations to the happy couple – here's to a lifetime of love and laughter! KBS Drama Awards 2024 Winners: Lee Soon Jae Bags Daesang for ‘Dog Knows Everything’, Kim Jung Hyun and Kim Myung Soo Win Top Excellence Trophies – Check Full List.

‘Koyote’ Lead Singer Kim Jong Min to Marry Non-Celebrity Fiancée

