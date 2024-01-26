Renowned Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj recently started his new production house, G Squad, and Vijay Kumar's Fight Club is the first movie under the banner. The film hit the theatre screens on December 15 and received a good response from the audience. The narrative of Fight Club centres on Selva, a young man with dreams of becoming a successful footballer who becomes entangled in various challenges. The film also stars Monisha Mohan Menen, Kartheekeyan Santhanam, Avinash Raghudevan and Shankar Thas in pivotal roles. Fight Club will start premiering on Disney+ Hotstar on January 27 from 12 am midnight. Fight Club Movie Review: Vijay Kumar, Kaarthekeyen Santhanam and Shankar Thas-Starrer Receives Mixed Reactions From Critics.

Fight Club To Stream on Disney+ Hotstar from January 27:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar Tamil (@disneyplushotstartamil)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)