The trailer for Ram Charan's much-awaited political action drama Game Changer, directed by Shankar, was originally set to drop on New Year's Day (January 1), but its release has now been postponed. At a fan event in Vijayawada, producer Dil Raju explained that the delay was necessary to ensure the trailer meets the highest standards of quality. The trailer is now slated for release on January 2, building even more excitement for the film. ‘RIP Letter’: Ram Charan’s Fan Threatens To Commit Suicide Over Delay in ‘Game Changer’ Trailer Update.

Game Changer Trailer Date Postpone

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)