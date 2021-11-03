Fans are going to watch Dulquer Salmaan in a never seen before avatar in Kurup. The handsome hunk would be playing the role of Sukumara Kurup, India’s longest wanted fugitive. Indrajith Sukumaran is seen essaying the character of a cop who is all set to nab Kurup. However, Kurup is a mastermind and one step ahead. The trailer highlights how the entire force comes together to get hold of Kurup. But he is pretty confident that he would never end up in jail and that he says that to his ladylove Sharada, played by Sobhita Dhulipala. One would also see actor Shine Tom Chacko admitting that he is the one who has killed DQ’s character. We got to say that these actors have put their best foot forward in this intense crime thriller that is helmed by Srinath Rajendran.

Watch The Trailer Of Kurup Below:

