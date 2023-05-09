The husband of TV actress Chandrika Saha was booked for injuring their 15 month old son. Saha filed a complaint with the police, and describing the incident she said that she was in the kitchen and the child was crying. She asked her husband Mishra to take care of him and he took their son to the bedroom, but he still did not stop crying. Saha said she heard a loud noise come from there and when she rushed in, their son injured and she rushed to the hospital. Aarti Mittal, Casting Director–Actress, Arrested for Allegedly Running a Sex Racket; Mumbai Police Rescues Two Models.

