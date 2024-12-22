In a tragic incident in Dachepalli, Palnadu district, Andhra Pradesh, a private bus collided with a herd of sheep, resulting in the death of 150 animals. The accident, which occurred on a busy road, shocked locals and left the area in distress. The bus, which was reportedly travelling through the region, struck the sheep herd, causing widespread damage. Local authorities and villagers rushed to the scene following the incident. Palnadu SP Srinivasa Rao visited the site and expressed his condolences for the loss of the livestock. Assuring the affected parties of justice, SP Srinivasa Rao confirmed that he would speak to the bus owner to ensure appropriate compensation and accountability for the incident. He also vowed to take legal action against those responsible for the accident. Gujarat: Couple and Six-Year-Old Daughter Charred to Death as Livestock-Laden Truck Catches Fire After Coming in Contact With High-Tension Wire in Aravalli (Watch Video).

150 Sheep Killed in Bus Collision in Dachepalli

Palnadu, Andhra Pradesh: A private bus collided with a herd of sheep in Dachepalli, resulting in the death of 150 sheep. Palnadu SP Srinivasa Rao visited the scene of the incident and assured that he would speak to the bus owner to ensure justice for the victims. He also promised… pic.twitter.com/p3afA33Jjm — IANS (@ians_india) December 22, 2024

