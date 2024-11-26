A string of thefts continues to trouble the residents of Greater Noida's Jalpura village. Late last night, unidentified thieves arrived in a luxury car and broke into two hardware shops, stealing valuable items and cash. The entire incident was captured on the shop's CCTV cameras. The thieves targeted the shops by breaking their shutters and looted the premises, leaving the shopkeepers in shock. The incident occurred in the Ecotech III police station area, where similar thefts have been reported recently, raising concerns among locals. Authorities are investigating the case using the CCTV footage to identify the culprits. Greater Noida: 2 Men Take SUV For Test Drive In Knowledge Park, Run Off With It; Police Launch Probe After Viral Video Surfaces.

Thieves in Luxury Car Break Shutters, Loot Two Hardware Shops in Jalpura

