The Delhi High Court has noted that people need to be made aware of the fact that their son's chromosomes determine the child's sex at birth, not their daughter-in-law's. Despite the fact that the science on the matter is extremely clear, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said that the court has handled other cases involving harassment of women for giving birth to girls, many of whom go on to commit suicide. The Court also addressed the problem of dowry killings, noting that cases of insatiable dowry demands and the ongoing existence of backward mindsets highlight a larger social concern. HC on Sexual Assault Cases: Rape Victim Cannot be Forced to Give Birth to Child of Man Who Sexually Abused Her, Says Allahabad High Court.

HC on Harassment of Women

