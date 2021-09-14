Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several other political leaders extended their wishes to the people of the nation on the occasion of Hindi Diwas 2021. On September 14, 1949, Hindi was given the status of official language by the Constituent Assembly, after which Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on September 14. Hindi Diwas 2021 Date And Significance: Know All About The Day Dedicated to Celebrate Hindi Language.

Hindi Diwas is being celebrated across the country today. It is an annual celebration dedicated to the Hindi language. It was on this day in 1949 that the Constituent Assembly adopted Hindi in the Devanagari script as the official language of the country. Here are some wishes, images, messages and quotes to send to your friends and family on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

Take a look at the Hindi Diwas 2021 Wishes by Political Leaders:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas' and said that people from different regions have played a significant role in making the language capable.

आप सभी को हिन्दी दिवस की ढेरों बधाई। हिन्दी को एक सक्षम और समर्थ भाषा बनाने में अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों के लोगों ने उल्लेखनीय भूमिका निभाई है। यह आप सबके प्रयासों का ही परिणाम है कि वैश्विक मंच पर हिन्दी लगातार अपनी मजबूत पहचान बना रही है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah Extends Wishes to People of India

हिंदी दिवस के अवसर पर मैं सभी देशवासियों से आग्रह करता हूँ कि मूल कार्यों में अपनी मातृभाषा के साथ राजभाषा हिंदी का उत्तरोत्तर प्रयोग करने का संकल्प लें। मातृभाषा व राजभाषा के समन्वय में ही भारत की प्रगति समाहित है। आप सभी को ‘हिंदी दिवस’ की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 14, 2021

Jyotiraditya Scindia Greets People on Hindi Day 2021:

विश्व हिन्दी दिवस की समस्त देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आइये हम संकल्प लें कि अभिव्यक्ति के लिए अत्यंत सरल एवं प्रभावी हमारी हिन्दी भाषा विश्व पटल पर सर्वोच्च स्थान पर आसीन हो। #HindiDiwas — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) September 14, 2021

Rajnath Singh Wishes People on Hindi Diwas 2021:

हिंदी दिवस की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। हिंदी भारत ही नहीं बल्कि विश्व की सबसे अधिक लोकप्रिय भाषाओं में से एक है। हिंदी एक भाषा के रूप में भारतवासियों के बीच सेतु का भी काम करती है। इसका प्रचार-प्रसार करना और अधिकाधिक उपयोग करना सभी हिंदीसेवियों का दायित्व बनता है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 14, 2021

