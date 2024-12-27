In a tragic road accident in Hyderabad, two individuals lost their lives after a speeding bike crashed into a divider in the Madhapur area. The incident occurred at Ayyappa Society under the Madhapur police station limits, where the bike lost control while speeding. The rider and pillion, identified as Raghu Babu and Akansh from Borabanda, were thrown into the air after the impact, with one dying on the spot and the other succumbing to injuries while being transported to the hospital. Police suspect that the rider was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Disturbing CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the horrific moment the bike hit the divider. Hyderabad Accident: Car Crushed in Collision with Lorry on Outer Ring Road Near Keesara, 2 Injured (Watch Video).

2 Killed After Bike Hits Divider in Hyderabad's Madhapur

Speeding Bike Crashes in Hyderabad

