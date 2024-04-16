The Indian Railways is celebrating a unique milestone today, April 16. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Central Railway said that on this day in 1853, the country marked a significant milestone in its transportation history. So what exactly happened on Apri 16, 1857? On this day in 1853, the country witnessed its first train journey from Bori Bunder to Thane. "This pivotal moment heralded a new era of connectivity that shaped the nation's future," the Central Railway said. Indian Railways Ran First Passenger Train From Bombay to Thane on April 16 in 1853; Know More About The Train And The Journey.

Inaugural Journey of the First Train

In 1853, exactly 171 years ago today, India marked a significant milestone in transportation history with the inaugural journey of the first train from Bori Bunder to Thane. This pivotal moment heralded a new era of connectivity that shaped the nation's future.#CentralRailway… pic.twitter.com/z61ynx0hnh — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) April 16, 2024

Celebrating 171 Illustrious Years of Indian Railways!

#ThisDayThatYear Celebrating 171 illustrious years of Indian Railways! On 16 April 1853, the 1st passenger train ran from Bori Bunder (Bombay) to Thane, marking the beginning of an incredible journey! 🚉#DownTheMemoryLane pic.twitter.com/PlMm0m2EOv — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 16, 2024

