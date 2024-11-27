A video going viral on social media shows three armed men allegedly firing multiple shots at a house in Madhya Pradesh. As per reports, the incident occurred on Monday, November 25, in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. The incident caught on CCTV camera shows three armed men arriving on a scooter and firing multiple shots at a house in a Jabalpur. It is alleged that the attack was due to an on-going dispute between two parties. It is learned that the incident took place at Jabalpur's Bapu Nagar area. Jabalpur District in Madhya Pradesh Instructs 5 Private Schools To Refund INR 31.51 Crore Tuition Fees Collected ‘Illegally’ From Parents.

Armed Men Fire Multiple Rounds at House In Jabalpur

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)