A goods train wagon derailed near UP's Sipri Bazar in Jhansi on Thursday, December 26, blocking the railway track for about two hours. The train, en route from Jhansi to Delhi, was delayed after four wheels of one of its wagons went off the track. The derailment caused significant disruption to rail traffic as the railway department swiftly initiated restoration work. Video footage of the aftermath surfaced on social media, showing officials and workers working at the site to clear the tracks. The cause of the accident is under investigation as authorities work to restore normalcy. Train Derailment Attempt in Uttar Pradesh? 25-Foot Iron Rod Recovered From Pilibhit-Bareilly Railway Track; Probe Launched (Watch Video).

Rail Traffic Affected as Goods Train Derails in Jhansi

उत्तर प्रदेश : झांसी में मालगाड़ी का एक वैगन पटरी से उतरा। ये मालगाड़ी झांसी से दिल्ली की तरफ जा रही थी। इससे रेलवे ट्रैक करीब 2 घंटे तक बाधित रहा। pic.twitter.com/PUsu1PnknM — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 26, 2024

