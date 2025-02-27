A dramatic scene unfolded in Kanpur’s Bekanganj Market after a woman confronted a man who allegedly harassed her. The accused, identified as Adnan from the Bajaria police station area, reportedly attempted to touch the woman inappropriately, triggering a heated altercation. A viral video shows the woman, dressed in a burqa, grabbing the man by his collar and slapping him 14 times within 48 seconds, even as he pleaded for forgiveness. Bystanders supported the woman, condemning the accused’s behaviour. Locals claimed the man had been harassing women in the market regularly. Kanpur Police confirmed the February 25 incident and took Adnan into custody. Shivpuri: Miscreants Harass Girl on Street, Brutally Thrash Her Uncle; Arrested by MP Police After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Woman Slaps Harasser 14 Times in Kanpur Market

