A Bihar court received a complaint on Saturday against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on the BJP, RSS, and the Indian State during the inauguration of the Congress headquarters in Delhi. The complainant, Mukesh Kumar Chaudhary of Samastipur, alleged that Gandhi’s statement caused him “mental agony” and panic, leading to the accidental spillage of five litres of milk worth INR 250. Chaudhary claimed the speech was inflammatory and hurt his feelings as an Indian. The plea, filed in Rosera Civil Court, seeks action against Gandhi for his controversial remarks, which Chaudhary claimed undermined the political system and caused personal financial loss. ‘Fighting BJP, RSS and Indian State’: Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks Triggers Political Row, BJP Says ‘This Is Straight out of George Soros’ Playbook’ (Watch Videos).

Bihar Man Files Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi

