A chaotic scene unfolded at Gaya Junction in Bihar as a massive crowd gathered to board trains heading to the Prayagraj Kumbh for the Holy dip. Passengers on the Mahabodhi Express were seen pushing and shoving to enter the train, with some squeezing through windows and others resorting to standing in toilets due to overcrowding. The video displays the immense pressure on transportation during the Maha Kumbh. Meanwhile, traffic woes in Prayagraj have been mounting, with heavy congestion reported on key routes leading to the Kumbh site. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Chaos at Gaya Junction As Passengers Try To Enter Packed Mahabodhi Express, Video Goes Viral.

Chaos at Gaya Junction for Maha Kumbh 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)