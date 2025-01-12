In a bid to enhance safety measures for devotees attending the Maha Kumbh 2025, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has introduced a water ambulance service. The initiative aims to provide swift medical assistance to individuals in case of emergencies, particularly in the vast river areas where the event takes place. The water ambulance service is designed to quickly reach areas that may be difficult to access by traditional means, ensuring that help is available during high-traffic religious gatherings. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Adani Group Collaborates With ISKCON, To Offer ‘Mahaprasad Seva’ to Devotees at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

NDRF Launches Water Ambulance Service For Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

#WATCH | Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: Water ambulance service has been started by NDRF in view of the safety of devotees during Maha Kumbh 2025. pic.twitter.com/MFsRZ2n4e4 — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2025

