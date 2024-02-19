The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is all set to run its premium Shivneri buses on newly inaugurated Atal Setu. According to a statement released by MSRTC, two buses from Pune will leave daily for Mumbai and return back from Mumbai daily on pilot basis. There is no change in fare on the Mumbai-Pune route for these Shivneri buses, the statement read. Madhavi Salve Creates History, Becomes First Female Driver To Drive MSRTC Bus on Nashik-Sinnar Route (Watch Video).

MSRTC to Run Premium Shivneri Buses on Atal Setu

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation to run its premium Shivneri buses on newly inaugurated Atal Setu. On a pilot basis, two buses from Pune will leave daily for Mumbai and return back from Mumbai daily. There is no change in fare on the Mumbai-Pune route for these… pic.twitter.com/WZFAnIVZV5 — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

