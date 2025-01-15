Makar Sankranti Celebration in Hosahalli Turns Tragic as Bull Knocks 3 Men to Ground During Race Over Fire in Karnataka's Mandya, Video Surfaces

A tragic incident occurred in Hosahalli, Mandya, Karnataka, during the Makar Sankranti celebrations when a bull knocked three men to the ground.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 15, 2025 09:05 AM IST

A tragic incident occurred in Hosahalli, Mandya, Karnataka, during the Makar Sankranti celebrations when a bull knocked three men to the ground. The incident unfolded as part of a traditional ritual where cows and bulls are made to pass over a burning fire on the evening of Makar Sankranti. In the video shared by news agency IANS, a bull, after crossing the fire, became uncontrollable and charged at the men, injuring two who were later hospitalised. The bull's owner attempted to regain control, but the situation escalated, leading to the tragic mishap. Makar Sankranti 2025: Family Prepares 465 Dishes for Son-in-Law’s First Visit During Festivities in Yanam, Video Surfaces.

Bull Knocks Three Men During Race in Mandya

