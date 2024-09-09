Fresh violence broke out in Manipur’s capital, Imphal, with reports of stone-pelting outside the Governor’s house on Monday. Tensions escalated as protesters clashed with security forces in the area. Videos circulating on social media show a large crowd hurling stones, leading to a rapid deployment of security personnel to contain the unrest. The renewed violence comes amid ongoing ethnic tensions that have plagued the state for months. Security has been tightened around the Governor’s residence to prevent further escalation. ‘Resign All Incompetent MLAs’: Manipur Students Stage Protests Over Drone and Missile Attacks That Resulted in 2 Deaths (Watch Video).

Violence in Manipur

नई दिल्ली: मणिपुर में हिंसक भीड़ राज्यपाल के घर पर पथराव कर रही है पिछले डेढ़ साल से मणिपुर में गृहयुद्ध जैसे हालात हैं केंद्र की ओर से अब तक कोई हस्तक्षेप नहीं हुआ है मोदी भारत के सबसे कमजोर, अक्षम और नकारा प्रधानमंत्री हैं।#ManipurVoilence pic.twitter.com/aPohHSgkw8 — Satyam Chaudhary (@SCHAUDHARY4949) September 9, 2024

#BreakingNews: Students protest in #Manipur's Imphal Stone-pelting outside Governor's house Stir over rise in violence in state Mirror Now's @priyanktripathi shares more details | @pareektweets pic.twitter.com/ExE9LD8Etq — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) September 9, 2024

