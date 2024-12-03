In a film-style escape, a wanted accused allegedly tried to scale down the 10th-floor balcony of a building in the Mira Road area of Thane district to evade arrest. The accused, who was wanted by the Hyderabad Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, had been residing in a building within the jurisdiction of Kashimira Police Station on Mira Road. Hyderabad police had arrived to arrest him, but the accused attempted to flee the scene by climbing down the building's exterior. The video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Mumbai Shocker: Grocery Store Owner Sexually Assaults Minor Girl After Blackmailing Victim With Video of Her Talking to Male Classmate, Arrested.

NDPS Case Suspect Tries To Climb Down 10th-Floor Balcony to Evade Arrest

On Sunday, a Hyderabad #NDPS case suspect attempted to evade arrest by climbing down a 10th-floor balcony in Kashimira. He got stuck, prompting police and fire department intervention. Using a safety net and negotiation, they safely rescued him. Credits: @HanifPatel16 Via:… pic.twitter.com/zgAy5Ghoud — Mid Day (@mid_day) December 2, 2024

