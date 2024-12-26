A viral video claiming a youth travelled 250 km from Itarsi to Jabalpur by sitting between the wheels of a Pune-Danapur Express train has been debunked by PIB Fact Check and Indian Railways. Officials labeled the claim “misleading,” emphasising that it is physically impossible to sit on a train’s wheel axle due to its constant motion and design. Indian Railways clarified that the individual seen in the video is mentally challenged, and the claim of such a journey is baseless. A train’s axle connects the wheels and remains in continuous motion, making the alleged act unfeasible. The viral video has drawn significant attention online, but authorities have urged the public not to believe or share unverified information. Jabalpur Shocker: Woman Stabs Husband’s Employee to Death Suspecting Her of Having Affair, Injures Another in Madhya Pradesh.

Man Travels Between Wheels of Danapur Express?

PIB Says Viral Video is Fake

In a video shared on social media, it's being claimed that a person has traveled 250 kms by sitting on the axle of a train wheel#PIBFactCheck ➡️This claim is baseless & misleading ➡️The wheel set of train keeps rotating continuously & it's not possible to travel sitting on it pic.twitter.com/CV9H7t2XqK — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 27, 2024

