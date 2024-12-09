A thin layer of smog enveloped several parts of Mumbai, including Bandra Reclamation, as the air quality in various areas was reported to be in the 'Moderate' category by the Central Pollution Control Board. News agency ANI shared a video from Bandra Reclamation, showing a thin layer of smog covering the skyline. As per the data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall AQI in India's financial capital was recorded at 153 at 8 am. Weather Forecast Today, December 9: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Mumbai Smog Video

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A thin layer of smog covered several parts of Mumbai city as the air quality in various areas is in the 'Moderate' category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board. (Visuals from Bandra Reclamation) pic.twitter.com/HMPCoNKr58 — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2024

