A golden jackal was spotted in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai area recently. A journalist who shared the video on (formerly Twitter) said that the golden jackal was spotted in Kharghar. As per the post, the video was shot by Navi Mumbai-based activist and Animal Welfare Officer Seema Tank. The viral clip shows a dog and a golden jackal opposite each other in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar. "This area, surrounded by lush wetlands and mangroves, is a hotspot for migratory birds and diverse wildlife," the post stated. Navi Mumbai: Flamingos Spotted Walking on Palm Beach Road, Locals Raise Concern as Three Die in Vehicle Collisions (Watch Video).

Golden Jackal Spotted in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai based activist and Animal Welfare Officer Seema Tank just filmed an incredible moment – a dog and a Golden Jackal spotted in Kharghar! This area, surrounded by lush wetlands and mangroves, is a hotspot for migratory birds and diverse wildlife. Video credit: Seema… pic.twitter.com/h6JDTHvniC — Ranjeet Shamal Bajirao Jadhav (@ranjeetnature) December 10, 2024

