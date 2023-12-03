Supreme Court Judge Justice Augustine George Masi recently said that lawyers should not try to mislead judges. Speaking at an event at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice AS Masih also said that if lawyers try to mislead judges, they will risk losing their credibility. "Please don't ever think judges do not know anything or what you are saying we don't understand. Don't try to be smart because most of us come from you only, because you lose your credibility in that process. We know the difficulty faced by the counsels, the judge will also give time to put forth your submissions," the judge stated. He also advised lawyers to be frank.

Never Try To Mislead Judges

