In a significant weather update from Tamil Nadu, the temperature has plummeted to 0°C in the Sandynalla reservoir area located in the state’s Nilgiris region. The vast grasslands in the Nilgiris district transformed into a magical landscape, beautifully decorated with fresh dewdrops. This phenomenon, often known as white frost, blanketed the verdant grass, creating a breathtaking spectacle. The popular hill station of Ooty has also experienced a sharp dip in temperature, recording a chilly 2.3°C. This has resulted in a heavy frost in the morning, transforming the landscape into a winter wonderland. Tamil Nadu: Village Turns Iceland As Minimum Temperature Drops to 0 Degree Celsius in Nilgiris (Watch Video).

Nilgiris Turns into Winter Wonderland

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Temperature dips to 0°C in the Sandynalla reservoir area in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris. Hill station Ooty recorded 2.3°C resulting in heavy frost in the morning. pic.twitter.com/MBqR7c6B9z — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

