There won't be Sunday mega block on Central, Western, Harbour, Trans-Harbour and Uran lines in Mumbai on January 26. It means local train services connecting Mumbai to Thane, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai and other places will operate normally on Sunday, January 26, which happens to be the Republic Day. Here it may be noted that the Wester Railway will carry out a major block on the intervening night of January 25 and January 26. Similarly, the Central Railway will undertake a 6-hour special traffic and power block on Harbour and Central lines. Details of these two blocks are mentioned below. Mumbai: Local Train Services To Be Disrupted on Western Line Due to 2 Major Blocks This Weekend, Check Date, Timings and Other Details.

No Sunday Mega Block on January 26

Major Block on Western Line

⚠️Kinda Attention ⚠️ WR will undertake major blocks on the intervening nights of 24th/25th January 2025 (Friday/Saturday) and 25th/26th January 2025 (Saturday/Sunday) in connection with rebuilding of south abutment of Bridge No. 20 between Mahim & Bandra stations. The following… pic.twitter.com/WzheTk6Z4V — Western Railway (@WesternRly) January 23, 2025

Special Traffic and Power Block on Central and Harbour Lines

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)