Delhi High Court judge Justice Rekha Palli today, December 16, recused herself from hearing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Raghav Chadha's plea related to his official accommodation. It must be noted that a Patiala House Court judge on November 28 had dismissed Chadha's application seeking to restrain the Rajya Sabha Secretariat from evicting him from a Type-VII Bungalow at Pandara Road. During the hearing, Judge Justice Rekha Palli ordered that Chadha's plea be placed before another bench on Wednesday, December 18. Justice Palli reportedly recused, stating that she had attended a function organised by Raghav Chadha. AAP’s Raghav Chadha Demands Rs 2,500 Per Acre Dole to Farmers to End Stubble Burning.

Justice Palli Says She Attended a Function Organised by Raghav Chadha

Delhi High Court Justice Rekha Palli recuses from AAP MP Raghav Chadha's plea on bungalow allotment report by @BhaviniSri24 #DelhiHighCourt @raghav_chadha https://t.co/11OrH0vBXQ — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) December 16, 2024

