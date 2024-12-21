Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today, December 21, shared a stunning video and requested people to visit the Rann Utsav in Kutch, Gujarat. In his post on X, PM Narendra Modi said, "Kutch awaits you all!" The Indian Prime Minister also said that the Rann Utsav festival, which goes on till March 2025, promises to be an unforgettable experience for you and your family. Rann Utsav 2024-25: Tourists Throng the Rann of Kutch at Gujarat’s Dhordo Village To See White Salt Desert as 100-Day Festival Continues (Watch Video).

Kutch Awaits You All, Says PM Modi

Kutch awaits you all! Come, discover the pristine White Rann, the spectacular culture and warm hospitality of Kutch during the ongoing Rann Utsav. The festival, which goes on till March 2025 promises to be an unforgettable experience for you and your family. pic.twitter.com/Yp8cSUXEFO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)