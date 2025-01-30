A reunion unfolded at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, as a Jharkhand family was reunited with a long-lost member after 27 years. Gangasagar Yadav, who disappeared from his family nearly three decades ago, has been found transformed into an Aghori monk, now known as Baba Rajkumar. The family, which had been searching for him for years, discovered Gangasagar at the Kumbh Mela, where he had detached himself from his past life and embraced the Aghori way of living. At 65 years old, Baba Rajkumar has completely severed ties with his previous identity, adopting his new monastic name and lifestyle. . Despite the transformation, the family recognized Rajkumar from his facial features and personal memories. Mahakumbh Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Sector 22 of Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, 15 Tents Affected (Watch Videos).

Family Reunites With Missing Member After 27 Years

