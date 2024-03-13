In a shocking incident in Bihar, a foreign female tourist's purse was snatched by a miscreant in Gaya. A video of the alleged incident has also gone viral on social media. The 29-second video clip shows a miscreant chasing a foreign female tourist. As the video moves further, the woman is seen running for safety as the miscreant follows her and snatches her purse. The entire incident which was caught on CCTV camera occurred in Bihar's Gaya. Bihar Viral Video: Woman Survives After Goods Train Passes Over Her in Araria.

Foreign Woman Tourist's Purse Snatched in Gaya

