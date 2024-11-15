Stock markets in India, including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), will be closed today, November 15, for Guru Nanak Jayanti, commemorating the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru. Also known as Gurupurab, this festival holds deep significance for the Sikh community. With the holiday on a Friday, trading on Indian stock exchanges will remain suspended for three consecutive days, as the markets are also closed on weekends (November 16 and 17). Regular trading activities on the BSE and NSE will resume as scheduled on Monday, November 18. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 Wishes: Send WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, Greetings, Quotes and Wallpapers To Celebrate Guru Nanak Gurpurab.

Stock Market Holiday Today, November 15

