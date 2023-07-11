Three men who threw stones at the newly launched Vande Bharat Express in retaliation for the train killing their goats have been detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police. Days after the train killed a herd of goats, people threw stones at it in Ayodhya. "RPF informed us today that stones were pelted on Vande Bharat train near Sohawal railway station. Local Police went to the spot for investigation and it was found that the train ran over six goats of one Munnu Paswan on 9th July. So, out of anger Munnu & his two sons Ajay & Vijay pelted stones on the train today. All three of them have been apprehended & they are being questioned. No passenger was injured", the police stated. West Bengal: Stones Pelted at Vande Bharat Express Train Between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri Near Malda Station (See Pics).

Stones Pelted on Vande Bharat Express in Ayodhya

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Stones were pelted on Vande Bharat Express, coming from Gorakhpur to Lucknow, near Sohawal railway station. SSP says, "RPF informed us today that stones were pelted on Vande Bharat train near Sohawal railway station. Local Police went to the spot for… pic.twitter.com/sGUYGmkva1 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 11, 2023

