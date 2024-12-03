In an unfortunate incident in Telangana, a goods train broke into two near Mahabubabad station, thus causing a 45-minute halt. According to news agency IANS, the incident also led to delay of several passenger trains. After the incident came to light, railway officials repaired and rejoined the separated coaches, thereby resuming operations. Peddapalli Train Derailment Update: 37 Trains Cancelled After 11 Wagons of Goods Train Carrying Iron Ore Derails Between Raghavapuram and Ramagundam in Telangana.

Goods Train Breaks Into Two in Telangana, Causes 45-Minute Halt

