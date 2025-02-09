Amid massive crowding, passengers climbed onto the engine of a train traveling from Varanasi to Prayagraj. A viral video shows several passengers occupying the locomotive due to the rush. Seeing the situation, an RPF officer intervened and removed them from the engine, ensuring safety. The incident highlights the growing problem of overcrowding in trains, especially on busy Prayagraj route due to Mahakumbh 2025. The viral footage has sparked discussions about the need for better crowd management in Indian Railways. Varanasi: Cop Allegedly Touches Women and Girls Inappropriately From Behind While Walking, Probe Ordered After Shocking Video Goes Viral.

Passengers Occupy Train Engine in Varanasi Amid Heavy Rush

ये तो हाल है रेलवे का. यात्री ट्रेन के इंजन में घुसे जा रहे हैं. तस्वीर वाराणसी की है. यह महाकुंभ स्पेशल ट्रेन का हाल है. यात्रियों ने इंजन में घुस पॉयलट के जगह पर क़ब्ज़ा कर लिया .फिर जैसे तैसे RPF ने इन जबरन घुसे यात्रियों को बाहर निकाला. pic.twitter.com/CD94RG77lU — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) February 9, 2025

